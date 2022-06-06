Pinterest launches first UK Creator Fund for under-represented creators

Social media network Pinterest has launched its Creator Fund in the UK to elevate under-represented creators, following the successful launch in the US last year.

The Creator Fund aims to reduce barriers of entry for creators from historically marginalised communities, including Black, LGBTQIA+, Asian, Indigenous people, as well as people with disabilities.

The programme is part of Pinterest’s ongoing work to make the platform an inclusive and inspiring place, and the first round of UK applications will focus on LGBTQIA+ fashion and beauty-related content creators.

Successful candidates will be invited to join an intimate five-week programme of events and educational sessions to set them up for long-term success. They will learn about content creation and monetisation opportunities, as well as access the creator community. In addition, they will also receive 20,000 pounds in the form of a cash grant, equipment and more, to help them reach new audiences.

Hannah Ngakane, strategic partner manager at Pinterest, said in a statement: “At Pinterest, we’re committed to elevating creators from under-represented communities, and building a positive and inspiring place for their content to be discovered and celebrated.

“Through our Creator Fund, we’re able to assist talent financially and educationally and provide a clear path for creators to access the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

Pinterest’s Creator UK Fund is accepting applications until June 19.