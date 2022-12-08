Pinterest predicts consumer trends for 2023

Social media platform Pinterest is predicting that romcom core, airy styles, fringing and galactic fits will shape fashion trends in 2023, while for beauty, consumers will be opting for bright hair, micro makeovers, and crown care.

Described as a “window into the future,” the ‘Pinterest Predicts 2023’ trend report analyses global search data from September 2020 to September 2022 from the 400 million people using the platform each month to predict what trends next year will bring. Pinterest is also confident about its forecasts, as, over the last three years, 80 percent of its trend predictions have come true.

Jenna Waller, head of fashion at Pinterest UK, said in a statement: “Fashion is one of the most popular categories on Pinterest, with millions of people turning to the platform every month to get inspired and to shop. Our annual report is a cheat sheet for fashion brands looking to capitalise on what’s set to be big, before it happens. And it’s not guesswork - it’s based on what we know people are interested in and are planning for.

"For 2023, expect a year filled with lace, tulle and ruffles as people ditch loungewear. Anticipate dystopian streetwear taking inspiration from dark cinematic fantasies. Also prepare to see slip dresses, tube dresses and cargo pants back in as ‘Romcom Core’ will also take hold. Brands can tap into these trends and more, to reach consumers with what they really want, and we can’t wait to share our insights with the industry."

Image: Pinterest; 'Fringe with Benefits'

Pinterest forecasts fashion and beauty trends for 2023

For 2023, Pinterest is predicting that fashion will be very feminine, with airy styles and ethereal detailing such as lace, tulle, ruffles and shimmer fabrications being key trends. This is evident from increased searches year-on-year for shimmery dresses, which is up 365 percent, tulle sleeves increased by 65 percent and lace top long sleeves up 225 percent. This is also a trend for everyone, as searches for ruffle shirts for men also increased by 95 percent.

Another key trend will be fringes going mainstream, with Gen X and Millennials taking inspiration from the catwalk to embrace “free-swinging fringed outfits”. With fringe dresses up 225 percent and black fringe skirts up 155 percent, Pinterest also adds that fringing will be a key trend for brides, as searches for fringe wedding dresses increase by 45 percent.

Image: Pinterest; 'Romcom Core'

For Gen Z and Millennials, it will all be about dressing for their meet cute, as they choose fashion that romanticises their wardrobes inspired by their favourite rom-coms from the 2000s. Romcom Core will see increases in slip dresses, tube tops, cargo pants and claw clips, as searches for 2000s girl aesthetics increase by 235 percent, while pink mini skirt outfit jumps 145 percent.

The final fashion trend is ‘Sci-fi fits’ where Gen Z and Millennials with futuristic styles, with searches for dystopian outfits, cyber streetwear, galactic glasses and gamer girl styles expected to spike. Pinterest has seen a 215 percent increase year-on-year for dystopian outfits, while Avant Garde outfits increased by 225 percent and gamer girl look is up a staggering 3,370 percent.

Image: Pinterest; 'Crown Care'

Beauty trends predicted by Pinterest

When it comes to beauty, Gen X and Boomers will be taking it back to their roots by prioritising ‘Skinification,’ a focus on the scalp and crown of your hair, as searches for scalp massage techniques, clean scalp, and natural hair mask all spiked in search data.

There will also be a focus on bright ‘Gemini hair,’ with Gen Z and Millennials looking to mix natural hues with bright purples, blues and pinks. Searches for blue and black braids increased by 215 percent, while brown to pink balayage spiked by 280 percent, and pink and lavender hair was up 345 percent.

Beauty will also be going small in 2023, as Millennials and Gen Z favour bob haircuts, up 550 percent, and micro-French nails over acrylic nails, as searches increase 235 percent. Other key trends will be micro fringes up 110 percent, short stiletto nails up 80 percent and short braid hairstyles up 45 percent.