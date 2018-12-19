Pinterest predicts fashion trends for 2019

Pinterest has revealed that men will be searching for watches, light-wash denim and corduroy, while women will continue to be searching for statement trainers, bamboo structured handbags, as well as sustainable fashion.

Each month more than 250 million people around the world discover ideas to try across categories like travel, wellness, fashion, entertaining and more, states Pinterest, and their annual 100 Pinterest Trends is about some of the trends they predict people will be trying in 2019, according to its global data.

For women’s style, Pinterest states that there are influenced by “patterns of sustainability” with sustainable fashion, from rentable styles to recycled materials being highly searched for, up 34 percent, while African print fashion, from dashikis to cocktail dresses, African wax prints and kitenges up by 229 percent.

Other key trends for women includes statement sneakers, up a staggering 2,211 percent, while bamboo bags was up by 2,215 percent, cosy, robe silhouettes searches were up 689 percent, and flattering ruche dresses, trousers and coats saw searches increase by 108 percent.

Accessories are also on the rise, with blocky oval sunglasses seeing an increase of 591 percent, while tortoise earrings searches rose by 679 percent.

For men’s style it is more “old meets new” with Pinterest claiming that 2019 will be year of corduroy, as searches have increased by 507 percent, with men interested in corduroy blazers and trousers.

Other key searches included one shoulder, sling-bag styles increasing by 1,184 percent, while vintage watches rose by 98 percent, light-wash denim searches were up by 70 percent showing that the ‘90s isn’t going anywhere quick, and mismatch prints saw an increase of 89 percent, as men start looking at pairing plaid with polka dots.

Cropped trousers to show off ankle and flashes of fashionable socks also increased by 671 percent, which led to quarter socks increasing by 266 percent, and even plaid pants rose by 267 percent.

Image: courtesy of Pinterest