Pinterest trend report: sport to shape summer 2026 far beyond the playing field

This year's summer is set to be dominated by sport. According to the Pinterest summer 2026 trend report, sport will become a broader cultural language during the warmest months of the year, influencing not only clothing choices but also social interaction.

This is not just about major sporting events like the upcoming World Cup and the currently booming fan culture associated with various sports. The focus is primarily on the visual codes of sport, according to the search and discovery platform in its report published on Tuesday. Team colours, jerseys, performance elements and fan rituals are being translated into everyday life, shaping new forms of self-expression.

Pinterest observes that fandom is increasingly evolving from a sports-related interest into a comprehensive lifestyle. This is particularly evident as the report, based on search queries from around 600 million monthly active users, focuses less on the sports themselves and more on their associated aesthetics.

Female athletes become style icons

This change is particularly evident in the growing cultural significance of female athletes. Users are no longer just searching for sporting achievements; they are increasingly interested in the entire aesthetic of their role models.

Among the biggest search winners are figure skater Alysa Liu (+39,228 percent) and freestyle skier Eileen Gu (+5,503 percent). Search terms such as “Georgina Rodriguez aesthetic” (+225 percent), “Caitlin Clark selfie” (+142 percent) and “Angel Reese basketball” (+96 percent) also illustrate the growing interest in the connection between sport, personality and lifestyle.

In fashion, Pinterest also paints a picture of a new athletic everyday uniform. The focus is on wide-cut silhouettes, personalised denim looks and sporty basics that are establishing themselves off the field.

Individually designed jorts and patchwork denim are in particularly high demand. Searches for “denim jorts outfit” increased by 330 percent, while “denim patchwork shirt” saw a rise of 280 percent. In parallel, cargo trousers and cargo shorts are experiencing a revival. Search terms like “cargo jeans outfit ideas” (+366 percent) and “cargo pants outfits women summer” (+363 percent) are among the strongest growth drivers.

Football jerseys are also becoming key styling elements. Searches for “world cup shirt” increased by 840 percent. Worn oversized, cropped or combined with feminine elements, they are increasingly being used as a fashion statement.

Tennis club meets coastal aesthetic

Pinterest describes another development under the term “Courtside and Coastal Prep”. The aesthetic combines classic tennis and racket sport elements with maritime influences and preppy styling.

Striped polo shirts (+393 percent), tennis outfits (+131 percent), white blazers (+466 percent) and green accessories (+88 percent) are in focus, as are maritime basics. Searches for striped shirts for women (+1,962 percent), transparent ponchos (+1,093 percent) and red jelly shoes (+349 percent) are growing particularly strongly.

Priorities are also shifting when it comes to accessories. According to the platform, trainers are being interpreted in an increasingly fashionable way, moving away from their purely performance-based function.

Hybrid models such as dad trainers (+906 percent), Mary Jane trainers (+267 percent) and ballet trainers (+170 percent) are in particularly high demand. At the same time, striking eyewear shapes are gaining importance. Searches for oval sunglasses for women increased by 415 percent, while searches for Chrome Hearts glasses rose by 828 percent.

The trend ranges from minimalist 1990s silhouettes to futuristic shield and wraparound models. This inclination towards the 1990s is also reflected in a renaissance of sports-inspired streetwear. Windbreakers, tracksuits and motorsport references are being translated into higher-quality, more fashionable contexts.

Searches for “baddie tracksuit outfit” increased by 276 percent, while the search term “Formula 1 aesthetic outfit” grew by 483 percent. In parallel, capri trousers are making a comeback. Flowing capri silhouettes (+527 percent), positioned as an alternative to classic shorts, are in particularly high demand.

Fan culture is in the details

With the upcoming international football tournaments in mind, the fan aesthetic is also gaining importance. This is less about classic fan merchandise and more about subtle styling elements that combine team affiliation with personality.

Searches for tinsel hair (+622 percent), bandana jewellery (+303 percent), scarves as bag accessories (+217 percent) and World Cup stickers (+283 percent) are rising particularly sharply. Fan culture is thus becoming an integral part of summer style, underscoring the report's central message: in 2026, sport is not just about competition, but also about identity, community and cultural expression.