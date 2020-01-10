Pitti Uomo 97: Woolrich winter wonderland

During the 97th edition of Pitti Uomo Woolrich transformed Florence’s La Dogana into an enchanted winter paradise with a unique installation showcasing the quintessentially outdoor spirit and expertise of the brand.

“With the Ultimate Woolrich Experience at Pitti, we are refocusing our product and brand strategy on outerwear - the category that built this brand and made it great, and which will continue to drive our future growth,” explains Stefano Saccone, chief executive of Woolrich in a statement. “Delivering bold, purposeful and innovative products, along with impactful and engaging consumer experiences, is where we will direct our creativity, energy and resources.”

The American outerwear brand had various zones within its winter wonderland display, the first dedicated to its heritage, showcasing the company’s signature Buffalo Check pattern, with wall installations displaying vintage products and video installations highlighting Woolrich’s history.

This then lead visitors through a hallway into the Woolrich Forest, featuring falling snow and bare trees, echoing the wintry landscapes of Pennsylvania, where the brand was founded 190 years ago, along with mirrored walls that created an infinity effect with sounds of nature playing.

Among the snow-covered trees, three mirrored cabins housed the new Arctic Parka Capsule displayed according to their respective concepts: Luxe, Tech and Eco. The Luxe Arctic Parka has been crafted from charcoal wool tweed from renowned Italian luxury wool experts Ing. Loro Piana & C., while the Tech Arctic Parka constructed from Gore-Tex has been designed to be breathable, waterproof and wind-resistant, with Graphene incorporated into the insulation and lining.

There is also an Eco Arctic Parka constructed from the highly functional Byrd Cloth. Originally created for Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s US Antarctic Expedition in 1939, this eco version is made from 100 percent organic cotton and is both water and wind-resistant. The lining is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, while insulation is provided by recycled down and the buttons are made from beetroot. It also features an inside pocket designed to carry reusable water bottles.

The final stop in the winter installation was a secret room displaying the Infinity Parka that could only be observed from above. Mirrored walls create the illusion of an uninterrupted, perfectly symmetrical sea of multicoloured Arctic Parkas to create a dramatic grand finale.

Andrea Cané, Woolrich creative director, added: “For Pitti 97 we will continue to offer an experience connected with our timeless brand values and product performance. This installation is part of our outdoor-to-outerwear journey and is the perfect opportunity to present our exclusive, three concept outerwear collection - the Arctic Parka Capsule. A contemporary interpretation of what luxury, technology and eco mean today for Woolrich.

“We are also celebrating our 190th anniversary in 2020 and we are proud to have been creating ‘Garments with a Purpose since 1830’.”

