Pitti Uomo deepens collaboration with Japanese Children of the Discordance

Pitti Uomo is deepening its collaboration with the Japan Fashion Week Organization and presenting the brand Children of the Discordance.

The Florentine menswear trade fair aims to “highlight the most innovative creative research on the international scene” at its upcoming edition, trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine announced on Wednesday. As such, Japanese designer Hideaki Shikama’s brand will host a catwalk show on Tuesday, June 17 during Pitti Uomo 108. The collection will also be on display at the Fortezza da Basso trade fair grounds in the ‘Futuro Maschile’ hall, which focuses on contemporary menswear.

It is not Children of the Discordance’s first time in Florence. Francesca Tacconi, special events coordinator at Pitti Immagine, explained that the brand has been closely followed since its trade fair debut a few years ago, which was initiated by the Tokyo Fashion Award.

“We appreciate the independent thinking of its founder, Hideaki Shikama, and the quiet confidence with which he combines archive references and the fast pace of street culture, all with a forward-looking design vision,” Tacconi said.

Besides Children of the Discordance, the line Homme Plissé Issey Miyake of the eponymous Japanese fashion designer, the Korean brand Post Archive Faction and Niccolò Pasqualetti are also guests at Pitti Uomo this time. Pitti Uomo has chosen cycling as the central theme for its 108th edition.

About Hideaki Shikama

Hideaki Shikama, the designer behind Children of the Discordance, was born in 1980 and grew up in Yokohama and Tokyo. While training at a fashion school in Tokyo, he was also active as a skateboarder, rapper and model, as well as in a multi-brand store. In 2005, he took over as director of Tokyo-based fashion retailer Acycle and was responsible for purchasing around 70 brands, as well as planning and producing own-label brands.

Six years later, he laid the foundation for Children of the Discordance. Since then, he has already presented his collections in Tokyo, New York and Paris and received the Tokyo Fashion Award in 2017. He creates the collections with his studio team in Tokyo.

“My clothes are inspired by all the culture I experienced in my youth in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, and I try to incorporate the essence of that culture into every piece,” the designer said. “The clothing I make is committed to the claim of uniqueness, and I will continue to explore this on a daily basis.”