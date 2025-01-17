Pitti Uomo: Is individual, colorful street style dead?

Pitti Uomo is considered the starting pistol for the menswear season and a trailblazer for current trends. Away from the stands, the Fortezza da Basso exhibition grounds and the city of Florence itself reveal the industry's prevailing mood during the menswear trade show. After seasons brimming with trends, colours, and individuality, this season's street style appears to have cooled somewhat. While some intrepid attendees remain undeterred, a general sense of trend fatigue seems to be setting in.

Understated and black

After the end of the pandemic triggered an explosion of colour, with everyone in a celebratory mood and social media platforms inundating the fashion world with a new microtrend every week, some appear to be exhausted by this sensory overload. They are returning to noticeably calmer looks, favouring clean lines without much embellishment, mostly in shades of black and other dark tones. Small silver details, such as the zip or buckle on a cross-body bag, are the height of extravagance.

Understated looks in black instead of an explosion of colour Credits: Enrico Labriola

A glimmer of hope

Overall, this season's Pitti Uomo doesn't exactly seem to be bursting with colour and extravagance. Alongside the usual Pitti Peacocks, strutting around the exhibition grounds in their tailored suits, hats, and matching overcoats, the tendency, even amongst other attendees, seems to be towards a more classic look, reflecting the aforementioned trend fatigue.

Nevertheless, in these dreary winter days at the start of the year, there are a few individuals who break away from the crowd and continue to inject a bit of fun and joy into their wardrobes, albeit subtly. This was particularly evident in large-scale embroideries, knit patterns, or prints and art pieces on individual garments. In these looks, colourful pieces took centre stage, paired with more understated items.

A touch of colour and diversity at the current edition of Pitti Uomo Credits: Chillaxingroad, Darrel Hunter, Caroline Kynast (L-R)

Smart streetwear

Streetwear is in constant flux and now offers a wide spectrum of styles and trends. As office dress codes have relaxed, streetwear fans appear to have grown up. So, instead of gold chains, ties are increasingly appearing; instead of baggy jeans, wide-legged tailored trousers; and instead of trainers, perhaps loafers. However, they don't want to abandon their DNA entirely, and so these new influences are combined with familiar pieces like baseball caps, loose-fitting denim, and a certain nonchalance.

Smart Streetwear Credits: Darrel Hunter, Astra Marina Cabras, Chillaxingroad, Style du Monde (L-R)

Smart Streetwear at Pitti Uomo Credits: Astra Marina Cabras (left and right) and Darrel Hunter (centre)