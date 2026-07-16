Pizza Hut is the latest fast food giant to bet on fashion nostalgia

Pizza Hut is the latest fast food name to move into fashion, partnering with New York apparel label Dinner Service NY on a limited-edition streetwear collection launching Thursday.

The range draws directly on the chain’s restaurant heritage, reworking archival Pizza Hut uniforms and brand ephemera, including the Book It! reading programme familiar to a generation of American millennials, into button-down shirts, camo jackets, rugby shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, hats, totes and socks.

Pizza Hut x Dinner Service NY Credits: Pizza Hut

Dinner Service NY has built its niche on translating hospitality workwear into collectible streetwear, operating on a strict one-release-only model. The brand’s past collaborators span restaurants, hotels and cultural names including Pink’s, L’Ermitage, Hamilton and design platform Figma.

Pizza Hut x Dinner Service NY Credits: Pizza Hut

The collaboration arrives as part of a broader nostalgia play. It launches alongside the chain’s new Throwback Value Menu, which bundles legacy items such as the Personal Pan Pizza and Stuffed Crust at price points starting from 3 dollars, and a gamified “Back to the Hut” experience within the Hut Rewards app.

Pizza Hut x Dinner Service NY Credits: Pizza Hut

"Some of Pizza Hut's most iconic menu items have stood the test of time because fans never stopped loving them. With the Throwback Value Menu, we're bringing those favorites together at great value and pairing them with experiences that Feed Good Times and celebrate everything people love about Pizza Hut. From our collaboration with Dinner Service NY to the Back to the Hut experience, we're continuing to champion what makes Pizza Hut truly iconic," Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer Melissa Friebe said in a statement.

Pizza Hut x Dinner Service NY Credits: Pizza Hut

Fast-food restaurant chains have been investing in fashion over the past few years through collaborations and licensing. Dunkin Donuts, KFC, Burger King, and White Castle are some of the brands in the list.