Playfulness is the key for popup gallery by Converse and JW Anderson

The iconic sneaker brand Converse collaborated with JW Anderson to bring together a 4-day pop-up gallery space in London last week. The event showcased the new collection, Chuck 70 Toy. Themed around play and creation, visitors were invited to join workshops and artists’ talks to participate in celebrating this quintessential fashion item.

This is the latest installment to a series of long-standing collaborations. Back in 2017, the two brands already launched a surprise one-day pop-up store together in London. Since then, many capsules and product drops have been offered, featuring glitters, mesh-ups of the Chuck Taylor and Run Star silhouettes, and many others.

Photo Credit: Anyways Creative, Converse, JW Anderson