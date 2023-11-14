Pleasing brand unveils ‘world of fragrance’ at Selfridges

Beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing, founded by singer and actor Harry Styles, has unveiled its debut fragrance collection at The Corner Shop at Selfridges on London’s Oxford Street.

The launch marks the beauty brand’s debut fragrance offering as well as its first-ever global retail partnership, with Selfridges showcasing the scents with a space centred around customers sampling and learning about Pleasing’s latest launch.

The concession features a vintage-style beauty counter and a trio of ticket booths, where customers collect a free, collectable "ticket" at the booths, spritzed individually with the tickets’ correlating fragrances. These tickets not only provide a scented experience but are printed on archival paper to serve as “physical keepsakes”.

Pleasing fragrance - Rivulets Credits: Pleasing

The fragrance collection features three gender-neutral scents created in collaboration with esteemed fragrance house Robertet to embody “simplicity, innovation, creativity, and beauty”.

Fragrances include ‘Bright Hot,’ a heady, woody amber scent, alongside the floral, fresh amber notes of ‘Rivulets,’ and ‘Closeness’ described as a woody musk. Each scent is vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens or phthalates, and is presented in a glass bottle to make recycling easier.

The trio of Pleasing fragrances, priced at 135 pounds each, are on offer alongside a range of new and exclusive products for the Holiday season across nails, apparel, and accessories.

In addition, the Pleasing eau de parfums will be available on the brand’s website and in its own stores in New York and Los Angeles from November 16.