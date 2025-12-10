Poetcore, opera aesthetic and brooches: Key style predictions from Pinterest for 2026

At the end of each year, Pinterest delves into its platform's search queries to predict trends for the coming year. The inspiration platform has published Pinterest Predicts 2026, featuring a total of 21 trends across fashion, beauty, interiors, travel and food. FashionUnited outlines the fashion trends.

Glamoratti

Minimalism is scarce among Pinterest's fashion trends. Several trends favour bold statements, including Glamoratti. “The decade of decadence is back,” the trend report states. “Tailored suits with structured shoulders will go up three sizes. Funnel necks will be the foundation of every outfit.” Accessories are all about large, bold and chunky pieces.

Poetcore

The tormented poet? That is the aesthetic for 2026, or one of them at least. Think oversized collars, vintage blazers and a classic messenger bag. The tie's comeback has been evident in recent fashion seasons at events like Pitti Uomo. Poetcore eagerly embraces this revival. Add a fountain pen as an accessory to complete the look.

Searches on Pinterest for several related aesthetics increased significantly, including: poet core (plus 75 percent), cape outfit (plus 65 percent), tie accessories (plus 85 percent), the poet aesthetic (plus 175 percent) and satchel bags aesthetic (plus 85 percent).

Dior Men SS26. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Opera aesthetic

Minimalism is also nowhere to be found here. Think dramatic drapery, red roses and vintage film stars. The Opera Aesthetic is seeking its place in the spotlight. Pinterest saw searches for opera outfits increase by 55 percent.

Extra celestial

“The aliens have landed, and they have fantastic taste,” is how Pinterest concludes this trend forecast. Consider opalescent elements, holographic accents and silhouettes straight out of a sci-fi film. Searches for ‘alien core aesthetic’ increased by 80 percent.

Wilderkind

One of the more whimsical trends is Wilderkind. “Gen Z and Boomers are fully embracing the animal aesthetic, but with a touch of sophistication,” writes Pinterest. All elements of this trend hint at a magical forest, with outfits seemingly inspired by butterflies and foxes. One of the search queries in this category is ‘flower outfit men’ (plus 105 percent).

Brooched

Another trend that has already permeated street style is the use of brooches. Whether you pin one brooch or several on a jacket, tie or shoes, anything goes. Opt for a vintage piece inherited from family, discovered in a shop or choose a colourful, cartoonish pin. Searches for ‘brooch aesthetic’ (plus 110 percent), ‘brooch for men suit’ (plus 90 percent), ‘maximalist accessories’ (plus 105 percent) and ‘heirloom jewelry’ (plus 45 percent) are driving this trend forecast.

Pom x Claes Iversen. Credits: Pom Amsterdam

Laced up

Simply add a layer of lace, and the look is complete. A lace layer over a bag; a lace top; tights that look like lace; a lace overskirt. According to this trend, you can never have too much lace. Pinterest users searched for terms including ‘lace belt’ (plus 55 percent) and ‘lace bandana’ (plus 150 percent).

Chloé FW25. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Cool blue

Two trends in Pinterest Predicts focus entirely on a single colour. The first of these is Cool Blue, which revolves around an ice-blue shade. This colour can be applied to clothing and accessories, as well as interiors and drinks. Searches for ‘ice blue wedding dress’ have recently increased by 55 percent, according to Pinterest.

Khaki coded

The other colour trend is khaki, combined with an explorer look. “If your look can withstand desert conditions, you have mastered the style,” states the report. Think items with multiple pockets; bermuda shorts; brown linen shirts (plus 100 percent); and pleated trousers (plus 30 percent). There are even searches for ‘palaeontologist aesthetic’ (plus 35 percent) and ‘field jacket outfit men’ (plus 65 percent).