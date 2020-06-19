Polimoda and Lineapelle sign agreement for Research Hub

Polimoda has signed a framework agreement with Lineapelle, trade fair organizer dedicated to leather, accessories, components, synthetics and models for footwear, leather goods, garments and furniture, for the creation of a Research hub at Polimoda's Scandicci headquarters, which houses the manufacturers of big fashion brands.

To analyze the impact of the current health crisis on the sector, the possible response and the role of training future fashion professionals, Polimoda and Lineapelle highlighted the need to rethink the models of the fashion system, instead favoring research, innovation and intergenerational collaboration.

The Florentine school intends to set up a research centre at the Scandicci campus for leather goods and develop initiatives aimed at its promotion to support the sectors of accessories, footwear and metals through the search for trends, design, product and brand.

“The creation of a Research Hub on leather will be a great added value for fashion students, enhancing the excellence of our territory and becoming a valuable resource for companies,” says Polimoda President Ferruccio Ferragamo. "Thanks to the collaboration with Lineapelle, we can combine the best knowledge on the sector with its future development."

Photo: Polimoda