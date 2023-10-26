Polimoda appoints new industry mentors for academic year 2023/2024

Polimoda has announced new partnerships with fashion professionals for the academic year 2023/2024. Matteo Ward, Ellen Mirojnick, Marc Ascoli, Stefano Filippelli and Angelo Caroli officially join the Polimoda faculty as mentors.

Matteo Ward, CEO and co-founder of Wrad and a guiding voice in the field of sustainable fashion, will lead the master programme in sustainable fashion. This advanced program aims to focus on innovation and sustainability in fashion, steering future professionals towards a more ethical and responsible future.

Commencing collaborations with Matteo Ward, Ellen Mirojnick, Marc Ascoli, Stefano Filippelli, and Angelo Caroli, the renowned costume designer Ellen Mirojnick will share her experience in the film industry with students of the costume design course.

"This is a new territory for Polimoda's training, which involves exploring costume creation for the most iconic characters in films and TV series, outfits and styles capable of influencing audiences and trends worldwide," Polimoda added in a statement.

The undergraduate course in fashion art direction will be guided through the realm of media and visual languages by Marc Ascoli, pioneer of creative direction, founder of Atelier32, and executive creative director of Harper’s Bazaar Italia.

Polimoda mentors: school signs new partnerships with industry professionals

Stefano Filippelli, global vice president product of Adidas Originals, will share his knowledge of branding with students of the master's in Fashion brand management, a course designed to handle and promote fashion brands innovatively.

One of Polimoda's workshops will be enriched by the culture of Angelo Caroli, founder of Angelo Vintage Palace and an icon of vintage fashion. Alongside the new collaborations, “this year reaffirms the mentorships of Paolo Cigognini, recently appointed senior vice president of global communications and media at Tom Ford, Marco De Vincenzo, founder of his namesake brand and creative director at Etro and leather goods head designer at Fendi, Bruce Pask, senior editorial director at Neiman Marcus, Serge Girardi,” the management of Polimoda said in a statement.

In addition to: fashion editor and creative consultant, Tim Blanks, editor-at-large at The Business of Fashion, Lidewij Edelkoort, trend forecaster and founder of Trend Union/Studio Edelkoort, Philip Fimmano, director at Trend Union/Studio Edelkoort, and Lorin Latarro, Broadway costumer.

Etro will partner with the master's in collection design, with Marco De Vincenzo, creative director of the house, as the mentor. The Dematerialised, a digital brand, will collaborate with the school on its undergraduate course in digital strategy for fashion. "This partnership promises to open new horizons in the digital world of fashion, providing students with cutting-edge tools to navigate the new dimension of the web3."

The institute also renews its partnerships for the academic year 2023/2024 with some key players in the fashion and luxury industry: Bally, Ferragamo, Gucci, Lineapelle, Lvmh, Microsoft Garage, Parsons Paris, Pattern Group, Richemont, and Tod’s.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT. Translation and edit from Italian into English by: Veerle Versteeg.