Polimoda Class of 2024: Jimena Guzman wins Best Collection

Italian fashion school Polimoda has announced this year’s winner of the Best Collection honours from its fashion design Class of 2024. Final-year student Jimena Guzman can call herself Polimoda’s best designer of 2024.

Guzman, a designer from the Dominican Republic presented her graduation collection, entitled ‘Bajo Mundo’ at the Polimoda graduation show ‘Sho-ka’ earlier this month, where the school showcased its best undergraduate designers from the class of 2024.

A jury of industry professionals, which includes fashion designers David Koma and Gaia Repossi, selected Guzman’s six graduate looks from the collections of 18 students in total. The evaluation criteria were originality, technical execution and design consistency.

The winning collection ‘Bajo Mundo’, pays tribute to the young designer’s Dominican roots. For the materials in her collection, Jimena Guzman repurposed everyday objects that can be found on the streets of the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, the press release sent out by the school reads.

Polimoda’s Best Collection: Jimena Guzman named 2024 top graduate

The core material present throughout the collection is Raffia, a material made from palm leaves. The creator worked with local artisans in the Dominican Republic to create a variety of patterns and textures using ‘artisanal drying techniques’, as per the release.

A look from Jimena Guzman's graduation collection 'Bajo Mundo'. Polimoda graduation show 2024. Credits: photo via Polimoda

"An important message behind the choice of materials used, much can be achieved with little if there is a will and a strong vision. A fundamental element at the heart of Dominican creativity," winner Jimena Guzman said in a statement.

She continued: "Receiving this award fills me with immense gratitude, enthusiasm confirming the hard work and dedication I have put into this collection. This recognition gives me confidence to continue to pursue my dreams, push boundaries and aspire for excellence as I begin my journey as a designer."