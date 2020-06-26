Polimoda introduces new E-learning courses

International students who can’t travel to Italy this summer still have a change to start with a course at fashion institute Polimoda. This format of live teaching, combining digital interaction, online learning materials and more traditional classroom methods, allows participants who cannot come to Florence to access lessons from Polimoda. In addition, they can benefit the guidance of Laudomia Pucci and Caroline Issa.

“Our mission aims to prepare the future generation of fashion professionals, help young people express their potential and contribute to giving a new impetus to the industry," explains Director Danilo Venturi in a press release. “This is something that we feel is, now more than ever, precious in this moment of fashion revival. That's why we did everything we could to respond promptly to the emergency, passing to online courses for our students, offering over 1000 hours of online lessons per week, then reopening our offices and our laboratories as soon as it was possible to do so.”

There are three types of E-learning courses based on the time and depth of training. Participants can select 28, 80 or 300-hour courses, starting from July to October. The 300-hour courses are in-depth specializations on Fashion Design and Fashion Business, the 80-hour courses can be compared to Seasonal courses and the 28-hour courses offer toolbox and insights aimed at enriching your personal and professional background. Collection Merchandising, Digital Styling, Fashion Brand Management, Fashion Design, Fashion Business, Personal Branding and Sustainable Fashion are the curated E-learning courses one can choose from.

Laudomia Pucci, Deputy Chairman & Image Director of Emilio Pucci, and Caroline Issa, Chief Executive and Fashion Director of Tank magazine, will be the mentors for the shorter courses. The 300-hour courses will be guided by the Heads of the Departments of Fashion Design and Fashion Business at Polimoda: Massimiliano Giornetti, former creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, and Niccolò Sbaraglia, economist and product manager, specializing in luxury accessories and product communications.

Image: Polimoda