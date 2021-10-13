Polimoda Master in Bag Design students showcase work in collaboration with Tod's

Ten students of the Master in Bag Design at Polimoda are presenting the designs of their bags in an exhibition. The students created luxury Italian leather handbags during the past 9 months for their final projects. The colorful prototypes are being showcased in Villa Favard's gilded hallway.

All the leather bags were made in Polimoda's Scandicci Design Lab. “Our 10 designers worked on original bag designs with various types of real leather. From clutches to tote bags and crossbody bags to backpacks, students devoted their time, energy, and creativity to designing prototypes, presenting them in an exhibition dedicated to their exceptional works,” stated Polimoda on their website.

During the 9 months of work, the students also collaborated with members of Tod's creative team, designing prototypes with professionals from the Italian luxury brand.

Discover the 10 bags below

The 10 designers who will showcase their work are:

Hannah Margretha Theresia Delsing (The Netherlands)

Eleonora Fabri (Italy)

Dina Gerami (Iran)

Xiao Jiang (China)

Kiho Kim (South Korea)

Gianna Gabriella Mitchell (USA)

Arturo Rossetti (Italy)

Natalia Lilian Strzempek (Germany)

Tristan Susini (France)

Xinyu Tao (China)

Photos: by Polimoda, ph Serena Gallorini.