Polimoda’s Final Graduation Show opens the 100th edition of Pitti Uomo

On Tuesday night, June 29, top talents of Italian fashion school Polimoda opened the 100th edition of Pitti Uomo and showcased their collections. Art Thou, Polimoda's Final Graduation Show, took place in the middle of the city center of Florence at Piazza Santa Maria Novella and was an ode to talent and diversity.

Sculptures of British artist Rob Mulholland were highlighted on the catwalk around a secret garden, immersed with flowers, plants, and trees.

“Polimoda is known for its independent vision,” says Massimiliano Giornetti, Director of Polimoda. “Discovering and promoting talent and diversity has always been our aspiration. It's about amplifying inclusivity and diversity. Art Thou (be yourself) summarizes all of this. With the creations of our best talents, we want to respect and encourage individuality. The claim of the ego to show itself for what it is. A post-modern reflection about the authenticity of the one. The choice of the self to determine its autonomy of judgment and its very personal freedom of expression.”

Over 100 looks were presented on the catwalk featuring 27 mini collections. For the first time in the school's 35-year history, the best students from all the design programs, not only the top final-year Undergraduate in Fashion Design students, were part of the show. Fashion Design, Fashion Design Management, Collection Design, and Knitwear Design students were selected by the school's faculty together with Giornetti and Caroline Issa, CEO and Fashion Director of Tank magazine and Mentor of Fashion Design, to participate in the Final Graduation Show.

“This is my first show as Director of Polimoda,” says Massimiliano Giornetti. “However, I have been working with our students for two years now. I've had the honor of witnessing their fierce creative energy as well as their moments of fragility during this uncertain time. The personal and professional road they've been on has led to great maturity, and although the past few years have been tough, they are ready to take flight with their own creative identity and uniqueness of thought.”

From June 30 to July 2, the creations of Polimoda students will be exhibited in a corner dedicated to the creativity of emerging fashion talents at the Fortezza da Basso fair in the Superstyling research section at the Central Pavilion. Visitors can see a selection of the collections, focusing on craftsmanship and sustainability.

Photos: Polimoda