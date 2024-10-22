Polish fashion house Magda Butrym marks 10 years of growth

In the competitive landscape of global luxury fashion, where conglomerates and groups often dominate the conversation, Warsaw-based designer Magda Butrym has carved out a distinctive niche. As her eponymous label celebrates its tenth anniversary, it offers a masterclass in building a modern luxury brand from eastern Europe.

The brand's new "Decade of the Rose" campaign, featuring Polish supermodel Małgosia Bela, serves as both a celebration and a statement of intent. Shot against Warsaw's historic backdrop, it encapsulates Butrym's unique positioning: merging Slavic heritage with contemporary luxury appeal.

Eastern European luxury comes of age

The anniversary marks a significant moment in the brand's evolution. While Paris, Milan, and London may have their international fashion weeks, brands like Magda Butrym are redefining contemporary fashion through a distinct cultural lens.

The new campaign, with its cinematic quality and cultural layering, demonstrates this evolution. Bela, photographed in ink-black leather and sculptural rose-adorned pieces, embodies what the brand calls "modern Slavic femininity." The collection features Butrym's signatures: broad-shouldered coats, handcrafted lace from Koniaków, and innovative uses of traditional Polish craft techniques.

Cultural authenticity in modern luxury

In an era where authenticity commands a premium, Butrym's commitment to her roots are clearly visible The brand has maintained strong connections to Polish craftsmanship and cultural heritage, working with local artisans and workshops.

The anniversary collection's soundtrack - Maanam's "Szał niebieskich ciał" - further emphasizes this cultural specificity. The use of this iconic Polish rock track, performed by the legendary Kora, adds another layer of cultural resonance.

A cinematic celebration

The "Decade of the Rose" campaign creates a narrative steeped in cultural symbols and romantic allure. Set against shadowy urban landscapes and historic Warsaw streets, the images feature evocative shots that blend intimate, dark backdrops with the confident attitude of the Magda Butrym woman.

The clothing, including broad-shouldered coats and petal-shaped red dresses, reflects the tension between softness and assertiveness. The rose motif—central to the brand—makes its presence felt in both the collection's floral detailing and the overall theme of the campaign, symbolizing beauty, resilience, and feminine power.

Looking ahead

As Magda Butrym enters its second decade, the anniversary campaign suggests a brand confident in its identity. In an industry often criticized for cultural homogenization, Butrym's success offers a template for building a luxury brand that celebrates rather than dilutes its cultural origins.