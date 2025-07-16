Polly Pocket teams up with GCDS

Italian fashion line GCDS is tapping into the collectable toy trend with a special collaboration with Mattel’s Polly Pocket to reconsider the miniature toy line through a luxury fashion lens.

The collaboration is part of Mattel Creations, Mattel’s design-driven platform celebrating the intersection of pop culture, fandom, and play, and aims to introduce a new chapter in Polly Pocket’s legacy by "combining imaginative storytelling with elevated design, all inspired by the heart of Milan".

Designed by GCDS’ creative director Giuliano Calza, the curated capsule collection and collectable compact draws deeply from his cultural roots, infusing the Polly Pocket universe with a distinctly modern Italian perspective.

Polly Pocket x GCDS collaboration Credits: Mattel Creations

At the heart of the collaboration is a compact inspired by classic Polly Pocket playsets and brought to life with details inspired by Italian lifestyle and urban charm, such as Milanese street scenes and gelato.

Commenting on the collaboration, Calza said in a statement: “Redesigning Polly Pocket marks a personal milestone. Ever since I was a kid, the moment I thought of something beautiful, those pastel cases would appear in my mind like a reflex.

“These tiny toys were magical representations of a bigger world - small enough to hold in your palm, but powerful enough to unlock entire scenarios and fantasies. That feeling shaped me. I’ve built my creative universe on the idea that ‘cute’ isn’t superficial - it’s a bold, emotional language of contemporary culture.”

Polly Pocket x GCDS collaboration Credits: Mattel Creations

The pocket-sized version of Milan will be available in limited quantities from July 16, exclusively on gcds.com, and then on Mattel Creations from July 18. The collaboration will also be celebrated with a fully immersive experience inspired by Polly’s miniature universe, complete with interactive installations in Milan on July 16. Visitors to the Giardino delle Arti pop-up will be able to purchase the Polly Pocket X GCDS Compact, merchandising, and selected items from the capsule collection, as well as taste Polly Pocket-themed food.

Calza added: “With this launch, I didn’t just redesign a toy - I encapsulated my world into a new pocketworld. And I hope it resonates with the GCDS community and Polly lovers around the globe with the same emotional intensity it holds for me. Because when nostalgia meets design, it becomes desire.”

Polly Pocket x GCDS collaboration Credits: Mattel Creations

This isn’t the first time GCDS has teamed up with Polly Pocket. In 2018, they debuted a collection on the Milan catwalk for spring/summer 2019 and then expanded the partnership with a special edition of the Heart Bag during GCDS’ autumn/winter 2024 show. The bag’s transparent shell opened just like the beloved Polly Pocket compacts of the past, with a charming lineup of miniature Polly Pocket figures inside.

Chris Down, chief design officer at Mattel, said: “Polly Pocket has always used its tiny worlds to inspire big imagination. With GCDS, that sense of wonder takes on a bold new form—where fashion, nostalgia, and creative freedom converge. Giuliano’s vision transforms a beloved icon into something unexpected and delightfully expressive.”

Polly Pocket x GCDS collaboration Credits: Mattel Creations