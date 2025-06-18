Shapewear fashion brand Popilush has partnered with entrepreneur and TV personality Angela Simmons to create a limited edition, collaborative collection.

The collaboration came about when Simmons discovered the brand while on vacation. Inspired by how pieces from the brand made her feel, she reached out to Eve DeMartine, CEO and founder of Popilush, to work together.

"I fell in love with Popilush because it made me feel powerful," said Simmons in a statement. "It wasn't just about looking good, it was about feeling good. This collaboration is about embracing who you are and showing up with confidence. I wanted to design something bold and sculpted but still wearable and fun. These pieces do exactly that."

The new Popilush x Angela collection features two key pieces: a corset strap top made from a leopard print mesh fabric and a mesh slip dress with tummy control. The corset top marks the brand's first foray into tops, expanding outside of bodysuits. The design integrates the brand's signature built-in shapewear and features full corset boning, lace trim, detachable straps, and front hook-and-eye closures for ease and structure.

Also new to the brand is the mesh tummy control, adjustable strap slip dress, designed with shaping technology, waist-defining draping, and adjustable straps for a tailored fit. Both styles are available in Leopard print and additional colorways.

"From the moment Angela reached out, I knew we were aligned. She understood what Popilush stands for: confidence, strength, and unapologetic self-expression," said DeMartine in a statement. "This collection is a natural extension of both of our visions. It's powerful, it's stylish, and it celebrates every curve. We're proud to create pieces that elevate how women feel in their skin."

The Popilush x Angela collection is available now in sizes ranging from small to 3XL on Popilush.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.Popilush teams up with Angela Simmons for limited-edition collection