Ports 1961 to show at London Fashion Week

Ports 1961 is joining the line-up at London Fashion Week to showcase its new autumn/winter 2017 womenswear collection.

The fashion label, which usual debuts collections in Milan, is signalling a change towards “international focus” as well as marking a homecoming for creative director Natasa Cagalj and her design team, which the brand states all studied in London at Central Saint Martins under the late Louise Wilson.

Taking place on February 18, the fashion house will host a presentation that will pay homage to the city, as well as assert the brand’s “modern, innovative and tactile focus” since Cagalj took the helm in 2014, the label said in a press release.

“Being a London-based design studio, it feels natural to come home and show in front of our many supportive friends,” said Cagalj. “London is not only our base but also a constant source of inspiration and a great place for creative collaborations.”

London Fashion Week takes place from February 17 to 21.

Image: Ports 1961 Facebook