Positive fashion product reviews can more than double online searches, report shows

Positive reviews on fashion products can increase online search results by up to 234 percent.

That’s according to a new report by e-commerce specialist Remarkable Commerce and global online reviews platform Trustpilot.

The companies analysed 7,308 product reviews on Google shopping and 452,940 monthly searches on Google for 25 popular fashion items.

They found that fashion products with the highest number of four and five-star reviews saw an average search growth of 34 percent in the last three months. This figure dropped to 20 percent annually.

One crochet dress saw a 234 percent increase in searches over the last year, while a sleeveless blazer saw a 125 percent jump in searches in the past three months.

Brad Houldsworth, head of product at Remarkable Commerce, said: “Reviews not only help people to understand the pros and cons of a product, but they also encourage customers to look outside of the box and consider a brand or product that they might not have been familiar with before.

“For ecommerce sites, it’s no longer a situation of if you have product reviews on your site - it’s when you start to implement them.”