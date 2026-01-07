Pour Moi expands offering with new athleisure collection

British lingerie and swimwear retailer Pour Moi has launched its first dedicated athleisure collection, broadening its core offerings in response to a “shift in consumer demand” for lounge-able pieces.

The 20-piece ‘Off Duty’ athleisure collection aims to offer “comfort and confidence” to its consumers' everyday style and features leggings, joggers, and bralettes, as well as wrap cardigans, jumpers, and cosy knits in a range of earthy and neutral colours.

Pour Moi ‘Off Duty’ collection Credits: Pour Moi

The collection is described by the brand as “versatile” as each piece has been designed to mix-and-match with one another.

Highlights include buttery-soft leggings and a yoga bra crafted from a Nylon and Spandex blend, a soft and stretchy fabric designed to feel like a second skin, alongside matching loungewear sets, oversized sweatshirts, flared leggings with a flattering fold-over waistband, and a knitted tie-waist cardigan.

Pour Moi ‘Off Duty’ collection Credits: Pour Moi

Pour Moi founder and chief executive Michael Thomson said in a statement: “We’ve been analysing trends over the past few years as well as our customer feedback and have consequently uncovered a demand for lounge-able athleisure wear that feels comfortable enough to wear all day for running errands and working from home in, yet looks stylish.

“Since the pandemic, we have noticed a shift in consumer demand for comfier clothing such as non-wired lounge bras and soft, movable leggings and tops. Our ‘Off Duty’ collection offers over 20 pieces which can be mixed and matched, including yoga pants, tracksuits, cardigans, and hidden support bras and tops. There really is something for every body in this collection, and each item will remain a timeless staple in your wardrobe for years to come.”

The ‘Off Duty’ collection is available through Pour Moi’s own website as well as third-party partners, including Very, Next, and Brands at M&S. Prices range from 32 to 58 pounds in UK sizes 8 to 18.

Pour Moi ‘Off Duty’ collection Credits: Pour Moi

Pour Moi ‘Off Duty’ collection Credits: Pour Moi