Pour Moi launches Covid-19 charity edit

British lingerie brand Pour Moi has launched a ‘Charity Edit’ collection of lingerie, swimwear, loungewear and sportswear with all profit from sales being donated to four UK charities on the frontline fighting against Covid-19.

The collection launches on May 1 with Pour Moi pledging to raise a minimum of 100,000 pounds, donating 25,000 pounds to each of the four charities - Age UK, Samaritans, East Cheshire Hospice and Rise.

The British lingerie brand has said that it will donate 100 percent of profits from the charity edit for two months, adding that if successful it “could run on for longer” and potentially raise up to 500,000 pounds if the whole collection was sold.

The charities were chosen by Pour Moi’s staff and include two national charities, Age UK and Samaritans, as well as two local charities based in the vicinity of Pour Moi’s UK headquarters in Brighton and East Cheshire Hospice, situated near Pour Moi’s main distribution centre in Macclesfield.

According to Michael Thomson, founder and owner of Pour Moi, in a statement: “These four charities do amazing work all year round but are now suffering from the double whammy of massive increased demand for their services and a dramatic drop in funding – both caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Like lots of people, we were wondering what we could do to help the many vulnerable people in this time of urgent need, and the Charity Edit collection is our response. It will provide much-needed funds for the charities in their greatest hour of need as well as help publicise the sterling work that each of them does.”

Laurie Boult, fundraising director from Age UK, added: “Thank you so much to Pour Moi for their thoughtful support during this exceptionally challenging time. This is a period of great anxiety for everyone, but especially for older people and their loved ones.

“Age UK is determined to be there for older people who need our help and especially for those who have no one else to turn to in this time of crisis. Thank you for making sure we can respond to the growing needs and unprecedented demand we’re seeing.”

The ‘Charity Edit’ collection features 115 items comprising of spring/summer lingerie, swimwear, loungewear, pyjamas, clothing and sportswear.

