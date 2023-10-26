Pour Moi lingerie joins ‘Brands at M&S’ line-up

Lingerie and swimwear retailer Pour Moi has launched an edited lingerie range as part of Marks & Spencer’s growing ‘Brands at M&S’ online platform.

The move marks a full circle moment for Pour Moi founder and chief executive Michael Thomson as he worked for several years in the M&S lingerie department, which sparked his passion to launch Pour Moi 18 years ago.

Commenting on the partnership, Thomson said in a statement: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Pour Moi's premium lingerie to Marks & Spencer. Having started my career in the lingerie department at M&S, this feels like a real full-circle moment for me.

“I started Pour Moi with a mission to empower women with confidence and comfort, providing lingerie that is accessible and inclusive to all - something that M&S embodies.”

Key lines from Pour Moi will feature on the ‘Brands at M&S’ platform on M&S.com and will include the brand’s best-selling St Tropez Full Cup Bra in core colours, as well as the new seasonal purple and blue colourway, alongside the Sofia Embroidered Side Support Bra in multiple colours, and its iconic Romance Moulded Push Up Bra in Black and the Amour Luxe Lace Chemise.

Early next year, Pour Moi will launch additional lingerie lines, followed by its bestselling swimwear and beachwear ranges.

Nishi Mahajan, director of third-party brands at M&S, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Pour Moi to our ‘Brands at M&S’ platform – which is now home to over 60 carefully curated partners. We know our customers come to us for lingerie, so we’re excited to grow our leading market share, welcoming more of our customer’s favourite brands to complement the strength of our core offer.”