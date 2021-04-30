Prabal Gurung partners with Etsy on home decor line

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung has launched an exclusive collection of home decor on e-commerce platform Etsy.

The New York-based Nepalese designer stated the line celebrates wanderlust and the joys of living through self-expression. Pieces in the collection feature bold colors, florals, and hand-dyed fabrics from artisans around the world.

From table linen to hand-painted dinnerware and candles, each piece is inspired by the designer’s life as a global nomad, and his worldly aesthetic stated Etsy in a release.

Etsy

“I believe that we are more connected to each other when we celebrate the diversity that makes the world a more joyful and colorful place,” said Gurung.

“This collection welcomes you to take a seat at the table and celebrate the art of living, with a worldly sensibility that shines a light on the diverse independent makers in the global Etsy community.”

Paul Gurung for Etsy is a part of the company’s Creator Collaborations, which connects leading brands and celebrity creatives with talented sellers to co-create unique collections.