Prada and Axiom Space unveil next-generation spacesuit inner layer in NY

Aerospace engineering combines with artisanal excellence and advanced product design to create astronaut garments. Yesterday in New York, Axiom Space and Prada presented the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG), a garment designed to be worn by astronauts inside the next-generation Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit.

The collaboration for the development of the LCVG benefited from Prada's expertise in knitting techniques and innovative design Credits: Axiom Space and Prada

Specifically, the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment was developed to protect astronauts from external elements during lunar surface exploration. Humanity is preparing to reach the moon again for the first time in over 50 years.

Next-generation garment guarantees cooling and ventilation

In 2024, Axiom Space and Prada presented the outer layer of the AxEMU. This garment is capable of withstanding the extreme thermal variations and micrometeorite-rich environment of the lunar South Pole, created with Prada's contribution to design and product development.

"When we presented the AxEMU, we announced that the collaboration between Prada and Axiom Space would continue beyond that first milestone. Today, we are proud to present a new achievement, born from the unique combination of Axiom Space's pioneering knowledge and Prada's know-how in design, pattern-making and advanced materials, in service of humanity's return to the lunar surface,” emphasised Lorenzo Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of sustainability of the Prada Group, in a note.

“By combining the best of aerospace engineering with artisanal excellence and advanced product design, we have created a garment that neither company could have produced alone. It is precisely this type of cross-sector approach that will define the next era of human spaceflight,” added Jonathan Cirtain, CEO and president of Axiom Space.

The collaboration for the development of the LCVG benefited from Prada's expertise in knitting techniques and innovative design. The result is a next-generation garment designed with sophisticated 3D modelling techniques. It is capable of ensuring cooling and ventilation, while also improving comfort during extravehicular activities lasting up to eight hours.

Yesterday in New York, Axiom Space and Prada presented the Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG) Credits: Axiom Space and Prada