Prada funds Italian Covid-19 research

In an attempt to decrease the spread of Covid-19, Prada Group is financially supporting ‘Proteggimi’, a research project on male susceptibility to the virus.

As data suggests that Covid-19 affects men more than women, the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan will investigate whether male sex hormones play a factor in this imbalance. The Italian luxury group suggested that this commitment “reflects Prada’s forward-looking, original research, which seeks to foster dialogue between neuroscience and culture.”

Latest clinical data shows that, in Italy, men account for 66 percent of deaths from Covid-19 and are also more likely to require treatment in intensive care, as was seen by the 82 percent of male admissions in the Lombardy region. Sex hormones, especially testosterone, could explain this disparity.

The project, coordinated by urologist and andrologist Professor Andrea Salonia, who is both the director of the San Raffaele Urological Research Institute and a lecturer at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, will attempt to explain the difference of how the virus affects men and women by assembling a European register of epidemiological data on Covid-19, broken down by sex. Various research groups from Italy and across Europe will be involved in the ‘Proteggimi’, or ‘protect me’, initiative.

“It is crucial to be able to examine separate data for men and women, if we are to understand whether testosterone levels are linked to the severity of the illness, and to assess any long-term impacts on the overall health of men who have recovered from the virus,” Salonia explained. “We hope this research will produce its first results in the next few weeks.”

