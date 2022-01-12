Prada is the most anticipated brand of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, data shows

Milan Men’s Fashion Week may be just a few days away, but Prada is the most anticipated catwalk show of the season, according to the latest data.

Milan Creative resource suppliers Design Bundles revealed which catwalk presentations are the most anticipated, analysing rankings based on website traffic statistics, Google search volumes and Instagram follower counts.

Prada is the most anticipated show, followed by Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana in the top three. Prada’s official Instagram account has 28.2 million followers, the most of any other designers and brands featured at this year’s event, while the brand also has the highest web traffic and most Google searches of those attending.

Milan Fashion Week Men's FW22

Giorgio Armani, despite the announcement of cancelling its men’s shows, comes in at number 4 with Emporio Armani and 5 with its mainline.

Image: Milan men's fashion week

A spokesperson from Design Bundles commented: “Milan Fashion Week is always a hotly anticipated event, with Milan claiming the moniker of ‘Fashion capital of the world’. It’s no surprise that this year’s Men’s Fashion Week is on everyone’s minds, with the most anticipated designers and brands set to make big statements on the runway. It is very unfortunate to hear well established names such as the Armani brand pulling out of the show, but with concerns around the pandemic rising, it is understandable. Hopes are still high that the show goes ahead in full swing, and it should be interesting to see who has the best runway of the show.”