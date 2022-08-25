Prada launches a new fragrance for women

Prada has launched a new women’s fragrance, Prada Paradoxe, with a film and campaign fronted by actress Emma Watson to capture “the essence of the undefinable and ever-evolving Prada woman”.

Prada Paradoxe is the first major scent for women from the Italian fashion brand to be launched by L’Oréal, the brand’s fragrance and beauty licensee, and is being billed as Prada’s new signature feminine fragrance as part of its vision to build a global beauty brand.

The fragrance explores the quintessential expression of the Prada woman in all her forms, explains the fashion house, with a timeless floral ambery scent blended by Givaudan Master Perfumers Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu and Antoine Maisondieu.

Prada Paradoxe is “true to the creative spirit of the brand,” and has been created under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, to offer an intense feminine sensual scent. The fragrance is described as multidimensional with a white floral bouquet. It features dominating notes of neroli and jasmine, along with an amber note called Ambrofix and Serenolide, a new, renewable musk molecule.

While the bottle shifts from the traditional perfume bottle architecture by being designed to be rested on its side and shaped as a triangle with rounded angles, a reinterpretation of the iconic Prada logo. It has a minimal yet luxurious feel that allows the delicate coral pink hue of the scent to be the focus under the black logo.

Image: Prada; Emma Watson

Prada Paradoxe created with sustainability in mind

The luxury fragrance has also been designed responsibly, added Prada, as it is built on three sustainably sourced ingredients Moroccan Neroli Oil, Vanilla Infusion and Calabrian Bergamot Heart. The fragrance also utilises the new multi-step bioconversion process behind Ambrofix that allows amber to be naturally derived from sugar cane rather than sage, requiring 100 times less agricultural lands than traditional ones.

In addition, all Prada Paradoxe packaging is recyclable, including boxes and bottles. The glass bottles have been designed to limit their weight and use of glass, and boxes are FSC Mix certified ensuring a more sustainable choice of paper and paperboard.

The entire Prada Paradoxe range is also refillable, allowing for less packaging material. A single 50ml bottle of Prada Paradoxe and a 100ml refill helps avoid the use of 40 percent less materials in total as opposed to three 50ml bottles of Prada Paradoxe. This includes 29 percent of glass, 67 percent of metals, 46 percent of plastics and 39 percent of cardboard.

Emma Watson fronts and directs the Prada Paradoxe campaign

Prada tapped Emma Watson as the face of its new fragrance, describing the actress as “an embodiment of the Prada woman”. Watson not only stars in the campaign, but she also makes her directorial debut in the accompanying film that celebrates “the myriad unique elements of every woman that come together to create an authentic, ever-evolving whole”.

Commenting on the campaign, Watson said in a statement: "I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It was around the time when I had really made a decision in my heart and my head that I wanted to direct – and I found the concept of being a woman who is a paradox so compelling.

“I hope that the values behind Prada Paradoxe give women a little more space to celebrate themselves, to know that it's ok to be complex and to explore the different facets of themselves that make them the fullest expression of who they are."

Prada Beauty International general manager, Yann Andrea, added: “Prada Paradoxe is inspired by the infinite and empowering facets that make every woman unique and Emma wholly embodies this. Her multiple dimensions and ability to speak to highly engaged generations make her the perfect embodiment of Prada Paradoxe."

In the UK, Prada Paradoxe retails for 59 pounds for the 30-ml. eau de parfum spray, 83 pounds for the 50-ml. spray, and the 90-ml. is 118 pounds. The 100-ml. refill is 99 pounds.