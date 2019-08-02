Prada teams up with National Geographic to share Re-Nylon bags

It’s been a little over one month since Prada announced that it would be using only recycled, sustainable nylon in its bag collections by 2021 . Since then, the Italian luxury fashion house has teamed up with National Geographic to create a short documentary series titled “What We Carry” to show consumers the process Prada is taking to reduce the use of plastic in its bags.

Since its announcement for more sustainable practices, Prada has released two episodes in the series, with the latest featuring South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech Bior and National Geographic explorer and freshwater conservationist Joe Cutler. The two travel to Cameroon to talk with local experts about the regenerated nylon, which is called ECONYL.