Prada x MyTheresa.com launch exclusive capsule collection

London - Luxury online retailer Mytheresa.com has teamed up with Prada to create an exclusive capsule collection. The move follows on from the luxury retailer's previous capsule collection with Miu Miu.

The ready-to-wear collection, which features an array of footwear, handbags, tops, skirts, bottoms, jackets as well as gloves, is said to focus on small details and delicate embellishments. The summer capsule collection continues on from the success of the Italian luxury fashion house feather-trimmed accessories from spring and offers a number of items in vivid colors, such as emerald green and fuschia pink.

Prices for the exclusive collection range from 510 pounds for feather-trimmed satin mules, to 1,675 pounds for an embellished midi-dress. The capsule collection, which is globally available on Mytheresa.com from July 6, is accompanied by a series of campaign photos and a short video.

“The capsule with Prada is a celebration of our long-lasting relationship with the brand, which has been a great success for us since launching ready-to-wear online last year,” said Michael Kliger, Mytheresa.com president, to WWD.

Photos: Courtesy of Mytheresa.com