Pre-Fall 2021: Collections overview

As the Pre Fall season gets underway, designers are reflecting consumer desire for comfort in both a practical and emotional sense. Nostalgic references, feel-good, tactile pieces, relaxed, youthful shapes imbue collections with a sense of optimism, whilst retaining their luxury credentials through celebrations of refined artisanship and couture heritage.

Chanel

The historic 16th century Château de Chenonceau provided the backdrop for a Chanel showcase of the brand’s Maison d’Art suppliers. Putting their fine workmanship on display, Creative Director, Virginie Viard, referenced 16th century silhouettes, gothic monochrome checkerboard and renaissance motifs, intermingling them with contemporary tracksuit bottoms, miniskirts, evening sweaters and Lycra leggings that spoke to a more casual way of dressing. The youthful, modern vibe continued with Lego brick-inspired sequins playfully updating traditional trompe l’oeil.

Jil Sander

Channeling a more sophisticated take on the comfort dressing trend, the Jil Sander Pre Fall outing offered a softer spin on the label’s signature minimalism. Warm knitted pieces, tactile fabrications and a subtle sports influences introduced an easy wearability to previously sharp tailored looks. Decorative touches and Bauhaus-inspired jewellery touched on the playful yet artisanal approach underscoring the season.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Comfort and ease were also the hallmarks of Paul Andrew’s collection for Salvatore Ferragamo. Silhouettes with an elegant simplicity, were underpinned by a new, sustainable direction for the brand, focusing on investment dressing, longevity and durability. Deadstock and recycled materials, traceable natural fibres and upcycled trims were applied to luxurious yet practical items such as packable or ultra-light puffa coats, layering pieces and adjustable details. Archival motifs and hand painted finishes alluded to themes of craftsmanship and heritage once again.

