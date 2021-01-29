Pre-Fall 2021 womenswear trend: puff shoulders

Puff shoulders have become a staple of contemporary womenswear, and will remain so for the upcoming Pre-Fall 2021 season. Defined by rounded detailing at the shoulder that at times may extend down to the sleeve, puff shoulders bring a voluminous touch to any top or dress.

Several iterations of this trend were included in Pre-Fall 2021 collections. Philosophy added dramatic puffs to the shoulders of feminine mini-dresses, while JW Anderson crafted classic silhouettes with the help of draped puff shoulders. Proenza Schouler gave the trend an edgy update by showcasing puff shoulders on a black leather dress with a high neckline and pleats. Others, like Tory Burch, Alberta Ferretti and La DoubleJ incorporated puff shoulders throughout their collections, using understated puff detailing with ballooning sleeves.

The puff shoulder look is nothing new. It has been seen regularly in designers’ collections since spring 2018, and has only grown in popularity since. The look seemed to have reached a peak in Fall 2020, in both size and frequency. Many designers, including Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Gabriela Hearst, Miu Miu, Paco Rabanne and Rodarte, created voluminous puff sleeves that demand attention.

Proenza Schouler, Pre-Fall 2021

Currently, consumers are shopping up puff sleeves from almost every retailer at a range of price points. Bloomingdale’s carries over 490 styles with the trend, at a median price point of 120 dollars, while fast fashion brands like Nasty Gal carry the look for a median of 19 dollars, with puff shoulders available across tops, dresses and jackets. JW Anderson, Pre-Fall 2021

The puff sleeves to look out for in Pre-Fall 2021

While current stocks of puff sleeves demonstrate a demand for volume, puffs look like they will shrink down in size as we venture further into 2021. Larger puff shoulders are currently on markdown across retailers, and Pre-Fall 2021 collections show a significantly smaller puff compared to those seen previously.

Puff shoulders lend a statement-making touch to an otherwise simple style, allowing wearers a display of power and confidence. The sentiments behind the trend are still running strong, however consumer tastes have seemed to shift towards the understated and comfortable as a result of the pandemic.

Images: JW Anderson and Proenza Schouler (Pre-Fall 2021) Catwalk Pictures.