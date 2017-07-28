Preliminary New York Fashion Week Schedule revealed

Once upon a time, the schedule for New York Fashion Week was simply something attendees got their hands on to figure out whose show was when and when they could hopefully fit a meal in. That era is cancelled. The schedule for this season has been one of the biggest stories to come out of the CFDA this year.

Unveiled today, the schedule features some designers moving their shows to 9 p.m. (because who needs sleep) and there has been a series of other notable changes.

Thom Browne and Altuzzara's move to Paris has already been covered, but some other notable changes include Kith NYC showing Thursday at 7 p.m., and Fenty's return to New York Fashion Week in a 9 p.m. slot on September 10. Helmut Lang Seen, the new version of Helmut Lang by Shayne Oliver, will be showing at 9 p.m. on September 11. Other 9 p.m. shows include Jeremy Scott, The Blonds and Philipp Plein. Carolina Herrera has also moved from morning to an 8 p.m. closing slot on September 11.

The upcoming season's schedule for New York Fashion Week has been unveiled

Rag & Bone is noticeably absent from the schedule, and the date and time for Kanye West's Yeezy hasn't been locked down.

No show will conflict with Ralph Lauren's show in Bedford, whether that was by mere chance or careful planning on the CFDA's part is unknown.

Last season, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia did a two-in-one show for Monse and Oscar de la Renta, but this season the shows will be kept separately.

FashionUnited will be following news of any more updates, and you can expect our annual coverage of the shows this September.