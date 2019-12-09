Presentedby launches clothing line

Presentedby, London-based sneaker and streetwear consignment store, has launched its own unisex clothing line following demand from consumers for clothing that would “replicate the success” of its trainers and streetwear.

The collection follows three basic principles “refined styling, quality and design,” explained the brand, with subtle attention to detail with the unique aglets, zip pulls and custom branding applications, including embroidery, raised graphics and bespoke back neck labels giving the collection its premium feel.

Presentedby’s new apparel collection will be presented in four drops that will be available online on the brand’s newly revamped website, as well as in their physical store in London’s Fitzrovia and Harvey Nichols concessions.

Drop One consists of refined “everyday use” pieces from 100 percent cotton T-shirts and hoodies, designed to be wardrobe staples to matching pant and crew neck sets is made from a specially developed fabric combining a loopback to a breathable sports mesh. While the Joggers have been designed with the sneaker connoisseur in mind, with the graphic placement drawing the eye to the lower leg.

Drop Two builds further upon the three basic principles, focusing on subtle statement pieces, with a patterned T-shirt, trousers and crew neck sweatshirt in neutral colourways.

Ridwane Ettoubi, founder of Presentedby, said in a statement: “At Presentedby, we strive for quality and excellence in all of our work. Our initial clothing line has taken us months to craft for a very good reason and having watched our customers closely, longing for higher-end brands through our boutique in Harvey Nichols, we knew we had to create an equally strong clothing range if we wanted to compete.

“Our aim is to give our customers a premium quality product at a respectable price point. The Presentedby collection confidently holds its own alongside some of the biggest brands on the market, and we are proud to be releasing the first in a long line of premium products. We have some exciting future collaborations from Presentedby clothing coming very soon and we look forward to releasing more details.”

Prices for Presentedby’s clothing ranges from 45 pounds for a Ticket Tee to 325 pounds for a Tyvek Oth Jacket.

Image: courtesy of Presentedby