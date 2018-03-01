Pretty Green x Katie Eary launch collaborative collection for SS18

London - Pretty Green has teamed up with upcoming British designer Katie Eary to create a capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2018. The NewGen winner has developed two exclusive prints for the label, which are featured on classic Pretty Green designs, including its parkas and polo shirts.

"The brief for the project was for me to create a version of an existing Pretty Green print," said Eary in a statement. "In this case the paisley, so I chose Irvin Welsh's book Acid House as inspiration and decided I wanted to incorporate animals and something dark."

The RCA graduate, who is known for her unique take on subculture, is a fan of Welsh and William Burroughs and previously developed collections inspired by the Acid House scene, Cybergoths, Football holigans and Seditionaries.

"When the opportunity to collaborate with Katie Eary arose, it was one that felt like a great fit as there were many creative visions shared by both brands" explained Pretty Green Design Director Pat Salter. "Prints are intrinsic with both Pretty Green and Katie Eary and therefore the exploration of both brands DNA resulted in a very natural collaboration."

The result of her work is two repeat patterns featuring dragonflies and bluebottle flies in green and purple. "I'd wanted to work with the brand for several seasons and it was an exciting creative relationship between myself and the team at Pretty Green, it was exciting to execute my prints through their brand vision," added Eary.

The Katie Eary x Pretty Green collection launches in stores as well as online on March 1, 2018.

Photos: by Sophie, courtesy of Pretty Green