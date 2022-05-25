PrettyLittleThing announces collaboration with Nella Rose

Online womenswear retailer PrettyLittleThing is launching a collection with fashion and lifestyle influencer and vlogger Nella Rose.

Launching in June, the 40-piece 'PLT presents Nella Rose' capsule will feature summer wardrobe essentials including bikinis with matching cover up’s, statement two-piece sets and figure-hugging evening dresses.

The size-inclusive collection, with pieces ranging from UK 4 to 30, is inspired by Rose’s love of the summer months and the carnival, added PrettyLittleThing, and has a vibrant tropical colour palette, from rich greens to fluorescent pink and smoky orange.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rose said in a statement: “I’ve been working with PLT for years so this was a natural progression for me to design my own collection with the brand. I love how size inclusive and diverse they are and they’ve really let me have so much design input knowing what my fan base would love.”

'PLT presents Nella Rose' collection launches on June 6.