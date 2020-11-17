PrettyLittleThing collaborates with artist Doja Cat

British fast-fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing has announced a creative partnership with multi-platinum artist Doja Cat to curate her first fashion collection.

Singer-songwriter Doja Cat, best known for her pop-y beats and her remix hit ‘Say So’ featuring Nicki Minaj, and her first foray into fashion features “trend-led pieces that are affordable and accessible to anyone and everyone”.

Speaking on the collaboration, Doja Cat said in a statement: “This was my first time curating for a fashion brand, period! I love PrettyLittleThing and can’t wait for all my fans to see it and wear it. It was so much fun creating with Umar and the team. They really let me channel the essence of who I am into this collection. Wait until you see what’s next!”

The collection serving transitional pieces is available now and features faux-leather super wide-leg trousers and a structured corset, as well as loungewear including mesh printed leggings with matching crop tops.

The edit designed to go from day-to-night also includes “curve clinging” silhouettes with barely-there sheer pieces, and print-clashing items to highlight the singer’s “daring and unique style”.

Umar Kamani, chief executive of PrettyLittleThing, added: “I’m so excited to be working with such a credible artist on this new collection. I’ve admired Doja Cat and her career for a very long time and we’ve been working closely with her to bring her unique style to the PrettyLittleThing customer. This is just the first collaboration and we have lots more to come throughout the partnership.”

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing