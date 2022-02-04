PrettyLittleThing introduces its first virtual model

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is moving into the metaverse with its first virtual model, who has been designed to be “relatable and real” to its customers.

The ‘virtual girl’ has been designed to bridge the gap between the metaverse and real-life, explains PrettyLittleThing, and will begin her career as a model on the brand’s website, showcasing products like one of its influencers.

The virtual model will also continually evolve and will showcase “a range of emotions” to truly react with the PrettyLittleThing customer, added the retailer.

PrettyLittleThing creative director, Toni Hayden, said in a statement: “We want to make our girl as relatable and real to our customers as possible. We will build her lifestyle based on our customer's interests, likes and dislikes. A true ambassador for the brand.

“She will have ways about her that will be unique to only her and we look forward to developing her capabilities over the coming months allowing our customers to learn a lot more about her and what’s to come as we enter into the Metaverse.”

Currently, PrettyLittleThing’s virtual model doesn’t have a name, and as the e-tailer describes itself as a social-led fashion brand, driven by its followers, it has asked its Instagram community to suggest names. The entrant whose proposed name is chosen will win the chance to be turned into another virtual model featured on site.