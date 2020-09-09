PrettyLittleThing launches fashion design competition

Fast fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing is asking “are you the future of fashion?” with its newly launched fashion competition to give a talented designer the chance to design a capsule collection for the brand.

“Wanna design for PrettyLittleThing? Now you could! PrettyLittleThing are looking for any wannabe designers to become part of fashion's future,” the brand explained on their social media.

The retailer is asking for “wannabe designers” to create a capsule collection of five to ten designs that it could see retailing on the PrettyLittleThing website.

The retailer adds that the concepts should be "commercial designs” as they will be sold on site, as well as being “seasonally relevant” for a February launch, with each sketch showcasing a clear front and back view of each style.

The competition the brand explained is to encouraging the next generation of young creatives to “use their voice through design and giving them the platform to showcase their talent”.

Designers have until September 27 to submit their designs, where a judging panel of PrettyLittleThing fashion creatives including celebrity stylist’s Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland known for styling iconic British girl band Little Mix, will select the winner.

The winner will be announced on September 30, with the designs finalised and sent to production on October 10, ahead of the collection going on sale from February 1.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing