PrettyLittleThing launches first maternity collection

Fast-fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched its first maternity collection as it looks to offer “soon to be Mama’s affordable, stylish and feel good ‘fits”.

The debut collection aims to allow pregnant women the chance to “embrace comfort without compromising on style” and features essential wardrobe basics, casual pieces and bump-friendly loungewear sets.

The collection has an extensive selection of on-trend items from brushed check shackles to vinyl leggings and high-neck body con dresses, all of which have been designed to flatter whilst also being comfortable for all-day wear, explained the retailer.

Other highlights include chenille loungewear sets, suits, pull-on jeans, T-shirt dresses, joggers, oversized cardigans, blazers and a v-neck knitted side split vest.

Key designs include suit trousers and joggers feature bump support for added comfort.

Commenting in a statement, PrettyLittleThing said of the collection: “It’s time to break all of those supposed to style “rules” and dress for you and your bump with these hero pieces.”

To promote the category extension, PrettyLittleThing has unveiled a campaign fronted by brand ambassador and ‘Yummy Mummy’ model Rose Bertram.

PrettyLittleThing’s maternity line is available in UK sizes 6-16, with prices starting at 8 pounds.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing