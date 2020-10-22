PrettyLittleThing launches first modest edit

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has unveiled its first modest edit for its Middle East customers.

The move it added in a press release was part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, “catering to all shapes and sizes, over a vast market and geographically international audience”.

The modest wear category it adds will offer “something suited for everyone” from classic everyday staples to special occasion pieces with a range of dresses featuring maxi lengths to long-sleeve designs.

The edit also includes modest sportswear, including a sports hijab, as well as headscarves, wide-leg trousers, plain abayas, and eveningwear dresses.

Commenting on the collection, a PrettyLittleThing spokesperson, said: “Following our successful launch into the Middle East we are delighted to be launching our ‘Modest clothing’ collection on site.

“Our ethos of ‘EveryBodyinPLT’ is extremely important to us, so it’s been amazing seeing such positive customer feedback and working with models who represent all of our customer base.”

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing