PrettyLittleThing launches first plus-size specific collection

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has teamed up with plus-size model and influencer Leslie Sidora on the brand’s first plus-size specific collection which will extend up to a size UK 30 / US 26.

The collection features the “ultimate autumn wardrobe” with curve-hugging dresses, daring mesh matching sets and the underwear as outwear satin corset top and distressed jeans.

Key looks include leather-look trousers, one-shoulder tie-dye bodies, a denim zip front jumpsuit, and race neck crop tops.

Commenting on her edit for PrettyLittleThing, Sidora said in a statement: “My inspiration for the collection was colours and design that will compliment every shape and every skin tone. I wanted to make sure everybody feels amazing and find at least one piece that will be as much as a statement piece and a reusable one you can style up. I feel like every girl needs a good pair of jeans, a good pair of flared pants paired with a perfectly fitting crop top to mix and match depending on your mood.

“I started modelling in NYC and it was important for me to have a collection that reflects the love I have for this city and the NYC city vibe with a touch of France, Los Angeles, and London! I’m proud and happy that PLT trusted me with the full direction of this collaboration from the location, designs, makeup and models. It was dear to my heart to show that everybody matters and beauty comes in every shapes, sizes and colours.”

The PrettyLittleThing presents Leslie Sidora collection ranges from 10 to 35 pounds.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing