PrettyLittleThing launches influencer awards

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is looking to celebrating the “upmost influential people in the influencer and celebrity space” with its first-ever PrettyLittleThing Awards.

The event will feature 10 awards including Icon of the Year, Content Creator of the Year, Inspirational Influencer of the Year, Beauty Influencer of the Year, LGBTQ+ Support of the Year, Personality of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, TikTok Star of the Year, and YouTuber of the Year.

With the coveted honour being the PLT Influencer of the Year, with the shortlist featuring Molly-Mae Hague, Chantel Jeffries, Gabby Epstein, Saweetie, and Lori Harvey.

In a statement, PrettyLittleThing said that the awards was its chance to “bring together the industry best” as they are a brand that has “cemented themselves as having one of the fashion industry’s top influencer strategies”.

The awards will take place on March 18 in London and will be attended by the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Stassie, Chantel Jeffries, Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Molly Smith, Callum Jones, Amber Gill, Hrush Akerman, Chloe Sims, Rose Bertam, Lori Harvey and Montana Brown.

PrettyLittleThing customers will decide who wins and have until March 12 to cast their online vote.