PrettyLittleThing launches own homeware

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is branching out into homeware with its first interiors collection.

Teased back in August, PrettyLittleThing has now unveiled PLT Home, a collection of homeware pieces designed to give its customers “a unique, stylish space to keep in tune with your favourite influencers home gram”.

The aim the online retailer said is to bring “fashion from your wardrobe to your home” and the debut collection features soft furnishings, decor details such as candles and dried flowers, tableware, as well as bedding and storage options.

Key features include scented candles in female figure, booty and bubble styles, gold dipped decorative dinner sets, wicker woven baskets, pampas grass, gold dipped planters, and cream tufted cushions.

There is also a whole host of bedding options, from teddy fleece to blush pom pom duvet sets, ranging from single to king-size, as well as faux fur and oversized waffle throws.

Prices range from 6 to 40 pounds.

Images: PrettyLittleThing website