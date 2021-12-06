PrettyLittleThing reveals ‘Them’ holiday campaign

To celebrate everyone this holiday season, online retailer PrettyLittleThing has unveiled its newest campaign ‘Them’, starring Drag Race UK star A’whora.

Highlighted in the campaign are the fashion brand’s latest party pieces, designed with Christmas celebrations in mind. He, she and they-identifying models are also featured in the star-studded line-up, including the likes of Lexi Thomas, Christian Arno, Roshante Anderson and Ola Awosika.

A’whora, also known by their off-stage name George Boyle, said in a release: “Every individual should have the freedom to love who they want, express themselves and their sexuality freely and just generally celebrate themselves and their uniqueness with their nearest and dearest. I’m excited and proud to be part of a campaign with fellow queer creatives, muses and allies to the community, to spread nothing but love and all-around good vibes.”

Pieces displayed in the campaign are available from size four to 30 through PrettyLittleThing’s website.

The retailer joins a number of other brands in the rise of inclusive campaigns for this season, such as George at Asda, which recently revealed ‘Slay It’, an advertisement story following the life of a trans person.