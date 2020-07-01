PrettyLittleThing shoots campaign entirely using a drone

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing has collaborated with Australian-based creative agency, Komodo, to shoot its new campaign entirely using drones, in what it is calling the future of fashion shoots in a Covid-19 world.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to brands needing to find new creative ways in order to reach their customers, due to travel restrictions and social distancing rules traditional fashion shoots have not been able to proceed, which is why PrettyLittleThing decided to do something a little different and shoot its ‘The Escape’ summer campaign entirely on a drone.

Shot on location in New South Wales in Australia, PrettyLittleThing explained that they choose the southern hemisphere country as it has been successful in flattening the coronavirus pandemic curve, which has meant that it has eased restrictions ahead of most major countries.

However, the e-tailer did add that during the shoot, the crew, as well as hair and makeup teams wore face masks and the models were shot individually in isolated areas to ensure that everyone was adhering to the government guidelines.

Chief executive and founder of PrettyLittleThing, Umar Kamani said of the campaign in a statement: “I am really excited to be launching this campaign with We Are Komodo. In light of the Covid crisis, we as a brand have had to adapt to new ways of working and for myself and our team to be the first fast-fashion retailer to shoot solely on a drone proves why PrettyLittleThing are always at the forefront of the industry.”

Model Samantha Rayner, who took part in the shoot, added: “Shooting with a drone was so different to a traditional shoot with us models having to hold each pose for an extended period of time so the drone can focus. It was certainly different from shooting in my living room which was beginning to feel like the norm. I am so proud of the campaign and can’t wait for the world to see it!”

E-tailer PrettyLittleThing shoots new inclusive campaign on a drone

The campaign features some of Australia’s best-known models and influencers including Samantha Rayner, Kaela Tavares, Ashleigh Menin, Ariella Nyssa, Vakoo and Bruna Lapinskas, as PrettyLittleThing looks to also highlight its use of women of different races and body types to promote its newest collection.

Kamani, added: “Our EveryBodyinPLT campaign has been extremely successful since launching in 2018 and we are proud to be working with some incredible talent and showcasing different sizes and ethnicities in this global campaign. We want everyone to feel good in their own skin and bodies, to feel confident and empowered no matter your shape, size, ethnicity or status.

“The models and Komodo team have been fantastic to work with and given the social distancing restrictions being relaxed in Australia before anywhere else this was the perfect setting for us. The team's dedication to producing this campaign during a very difficult time has allowed us to give our customers a new creative in a non-traditional sense which is what is so important to us as a lifestyle brand - producing new and engaging content across all of our platforms.”

Each of the models were shot individually in Port Stephens, Stockton Sand Dunes and Sydney’s Carriageworks.

Founder of Komodo, Nick Seymour added: “We at Komodo are stoked that PrettyLittleThing decided to work with us on this revolutionary campaign. Our mantra is ‘Never Do Normal’ and we are always looking for innovative ways to inspire our clients and this was a great opportunity to do something different.

“The final result is epic and we are so proud of it! Australia is such a stunning backdrop for global campaigns and it’s incredible to shine a spotlight on how versatile it can be by bringing one of the world’s largest online retailers to our shores for a global campaign.”

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing