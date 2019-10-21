PrettyLittleThing teaming up with Little Mix

Fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing, which last month made its fashion week debut in New York, has announced a collaboration with British girl-band, Little Mix.

In a short statement, PrettyLittleThing said that the Little Mix collection, launching on November 7, will be a “collection of cohesive stories that reflect each of the girl’s personal style, capturing PrettyLittleThing’s core customer, and perfect for the imminent party season”.

The partywear collection “cultivates true girl-band uniform” with a nod to the 90’s and noughties and will be “bold, playful and super sexy” featuring a mix of textures and prints, such as luxe jacquards, bottle green and deep copper sequins, snake prints and diamanté crystal-embellished mesh.

In keeping with Little Mix stars Perrie, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Jesy’s open approach to body diversity, the collection has been designed to “sit perfectly against not only each other, but every body” and will be available in UK sizes 4-26.

PrettyLittleThing chief executive, Umar Kamani said: “The girls have been fans of PrettyLittleThing over the years so collaborating with them was an absolute pleasure on this project as they already had a huge attachment to the brand.

“What’s so wonderful about this collaboration is Little Mix define unity and strength to young girls and women through their music but also they all have such unique and individual style which makes this collection so exciting because it’s so diverse.”

Announcing the news to their social media followers, Little Mix said on Instagram: “We’ve absolutely loved creating this collection for you and can’t wait for you to see it!”

The caption was posted alongside the first looks from the collection shot in front of the Eiffel Tower, where each Little Mix star is wearing a different snake print look in pink, blue and brown, including a strapless jumpsuit, a mini dress and coat, and trousers and a bra, as well as accessories including over-the-knee boots, handbag, rucksack and round purse.

PrettyLittleThing x Little Mix will be available from November 7 with prices ranging from 12 - 100 pounds.

PrettyLittleThing has previously collaborated with US rapper, Saweetie, singer Ashanti, model Ashley Graham, and TV, Radio presenter and model Maya Jama.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing