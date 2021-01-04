PrettyLittleThing teams up with Karrueche Tran

American actress and model Karrueche Tran has launched an activewear collection in partnership with PrettyLittleThing.

Tran, who has more than 9.8 million Instagram followers, has created a 62-piece collection filled with activewear staples in a range of on-trend earth tones, including PrettyLittleThing’s autumn/winter favourite chocolate brown, nudes and caramel hues.

Described by the fast-fashion e-tailer as an inclusive range made for “strong females who want to look and feel like they’re at the top of the their game” the collection mixes high-performance styles with athleisure wear.

Highlights include matching sets featuring seamless leggings, sports bras and long sleeve tops, alongside cycle shorts, socks, bralets, zip-up jackets, joggers, windbreakers, crop tops, and sporty dresses.

Commenting on her collection, Tran, said in a statement: “Finding the motivation to work out can be hard, but a cute 2-piece set always makes it a bit easier to want to get up and actually do it.

“I’ve been obsessed with brown tones this season and wanted something that was comfortable but still exudes confidence. Whether you’re running errands or lounging around at the house, this collection encourages all women to embrace their body.”

PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche collection offers sizes XS – XXXL and price range from 12-30 pounds.

Images: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing